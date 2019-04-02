Campaigns Turn Rowdy As Youth Hurl Stones James Orengo’s Convoy

Rowdy youth in Ugenya on Sunday stoned the convoy of Siaya senator James Orengo as he led the campaign train of Chris Karan.The raid left 11 cars damaged during as the rowdy crowd threw stones at the convoy.

Senator Orengo blamed the Movement for Development and Growth candidate David Ochieng’ . Ochieng has however denied responsibility saying that the senator was using the by election to start a personal war with him.

He claimed that Orengo was the instigator of the violence.

“James Orengo has decided to make this campaign a personal war between me and him, I am certain that he’s the one who organized this chaos that is going on,”he said.

Security agencies. held an emergency security meeting with the candidates in a bid efforts to reduce tension that has been building between the supporters of two candidates deemed as the front runners.

“In the past weekend we experienced violence after rallies. We have agreed that the candidates should control their supporters and avoid acts of hooliganism,” said Ms Otieno

The IEBC Vincet Saitabau also warned the candidates against contravening the electoral code of conduct.

“I wrote to the candidates about the consequences of not respecting the electoral code of conduct. We have enough personnel to ensure that the poll is credible,” said Mr Saitabau

The by electioncame after the High Court nullified the election of incumbent MP Chris Karan (ODM) following a petition filed by former Ugenya MP David Ochieng’ (Movement for Democracy and Growth).

