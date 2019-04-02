250 Patients Detained At Kenyatta Hospital Set To Be Released

Kenyatta National Referral Hospital (KNH) on Tuesday resolved to release at least 250 patients held at the facility over unpaid hospital bills.

“The Board of Management of Kenyatta National Hospital has taken a decision to release 250 patients,” KNH said on Tuesday.

This was following a Citizen TV expose that showed patients held in the referral hospital with the biggest number being women.

The patients will be let go at that Administration Block Parking Area today at 2pm where the Board will also address the media.

The Ministry of Health last week noted that 184 patients and 387 bodies have been detained by the facility due to an accumulated debt of Sh5, 692,834,284.

Read: Cancer Patient Denied Healthcare Services At Kenyatta Hospital For Failing To Pay Ksh1,950

Other hospital facilities said to be detaining patients included Kakamega Referral Hospital which has a total of 56 patients with an outstanding debt of Ksh3,336,806.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu