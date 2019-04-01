Uganda To Camp In Nairobi Ahead of U17 Afcon

Uganda national U17 team arrived in Nairobi on Monday morning for a camp ahead of their participation in this year’s U17 Afcon from 14th to 28th April in Tanzania.

The team was booked at Sportsview Hotel, Kasarani.

While in the country, the team will play build up matches against Kenya U17 side and Gor Mahia Youth.

” ids=”87542,87543,87544″]Read: Is Dennis Oliech The Bad Apple At Gor Mahia?

“We have already settled here. I hope we will be able to improve ourselves,” the Cubs team manager Bashir Mutyba told Kahawa Tungu.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu