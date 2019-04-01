Two Mombasa MCAs On Police Radar Over Gang and Drug Links

Police have launched investigations into allegations linking two Members of County Assembly (MCAs) in Mombasa to local gangs and drug trafficking within the county.

Reports indicate that the MCAs, who are said to be close to powerful individuals in the county, are behind “Wakali Kwanza” and “Wajukuu wa Bibi” criminal gangs that have been terrorizing locals.

The criminal gangs are said to be very active in Kisauni and Likoni.

According to high placed sources, who intimated to a local media outlet, the two are actively engaged in drug trafficking to finance the gangs.

Reports indicate that police have often found it hard to take action against the two leaders due to their connections to top officials in the county.

Recently, they are said to have stormed Inuka and Likoni police stations and demanded release of members of a criminal gang who had been arrested for drug dealings.

A police officer in the area divulged that once investigations linking the two MCAs into the two accusations are complete, they’ll be arrested and prosecuted.

According to the officer, efforts by the police to hold the two MCAs accountable for their actions had been curtailed by a clique of rogue officers colluding with drug barons, traffickers and peddlers.

Coast region Deputy Police Commander Muriithi Mutonga confirmed that investigations are ongoing to establish the truth behind the claims.

“We have launched the investigation, we will not spare anybody found capable,” said the police boss.

