Two Men Busted Selling Counterfeit Medicine In Mombasa Charged

drugs, mombasa
Two men arrested for suspicion of selling counterfeit medicine in Mombasa have been charged.

The two, Evans Makhulu, 39, and David Mudanya aged 40 years, were charged with being in possession of Trade Counterfeit Medicines.

“The suspects were charged with being in possession of Trade Counterfeit Medicines C/section 32(a) as read with section 35(1)of the Anti-Counterfeit Act of 2008 among other charges,” the DCI said in a tweet.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), detectives working closely with officers from the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) had earlier nabbed the suspects in Mombasa.

During the raid, detectives found the suspects in possession of several packs of suspected Anti-snake venom “Puff Udder”.

