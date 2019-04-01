French President Macron Names Senegalese Born Sibeth Ndiaye As Government Spokesperson

French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed a Senegalese-born woman, Sibeth Ndiaye as the government spokeswoman.

Ms Ndiaye, 39, was born in Dakar and before her current position, worked as Macron’s media adviser during the presidential campaign.

“France has given me a lot. Today, it’s my turn to give something back,” she said.

She moved to Paris to study before joining the socialist party in 2002 and only obtaining her French citizenship three years ago.

“Her nomination is a strong endorsement of diversity in a high-profile job, a promotion and a sign of the president’s trust,” Philippe Grangeon, one of Macron’s top advisers, told French daily Le Monde.

