Vlogger Moses ‘Rnaze’ Mukibi Deletes Instagram Account After Nasty Breakup From Natalie Tewa

The now popular YouTube vlogger Rnaze, officially known as Moses Mukibi, has surprised netizens after a much publicized breakup from Natalie Tewa, by deleting his Instagram page.

Rnaze, who for almost a day trended on Twitter last week for breaking up with the YouTube star Natalie Tewa, deleted his page after first getting rid of traces of their memories on all his social media platforms.

He is also noted to have deleted all YouTube content that he had worked on with his then pretty lass, Ms Tewa.

The two accused each other of cheating, with Natalie claiming that she only cheated as revenge because Rnaze had cheated with his ex girlfriend, Brooke Gacheri who is also the mother of his son.

The two, who are stated to have been together for a year, broke up during Rnaze’s 30th birthday.

Following the publicized breakup Rnaze gained over 10,000 followers on his Instagram page, that clearly did not mean as much to him since he is now down to having no followers.

Netizens are now left to speculate on whether the Ugandan model deleted the account following the trolls that came with being in the public eye or if it was one of his ‘new year’s’ resolution.

On Monday, his immediate ex Natalie Tewa, posted a quote stating,”Its funny how we outgrow what we once thought we couldn’t live without, and then we fall in love with what we didn’t even know we wanted.

“Life keeps leading us on journeys we would never go on if it were up to us. Don’t be afraid. Have faith. Find the lessons,” she captioned saying that “we keep moving on.”

Natalie is reported to have moved on and is currently planning trip to Italy, on her own for the first time, since she always traveled with Rnaze.

