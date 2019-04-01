President’s Delivery Unit Strays From Big Four Agenda, Allegedly Shifts Focus To Corruption, Sexual Exploitation

The President’s Delivery Unit (PDU) was established in 2015 with its primary remit being to improve the coordination of National Government flagship programs, monitor, evaluate and report on and the timely fulfillment of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s key development priorities or the Big Four Agenda.

The unit is however not without faults.

According to Citizen Weekly, the team that answers to the Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita has been dipping its hand in the public coffers by targeting contractors and other suppliers working with the government.

This way, the PDU coordinators mint millions from these contractors.

The Unit, Kahawa Tungu understands is supposed to work alongside other essential offices and departments within the Presidency including Office of the Deputy President, Office of The Chief Of Staff and Head of the Public Service, Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of Performance Management, State Corporations Oversight Office, Office of Budget Management and the Vision 2030 Secretariat.

But the publication reports that the Unit being the newest cash cow is being used to divert funds meant for the DP’s office. This apparently one of the key reasons why staff at the Annexe Harambee House office have been experiencing a financial crisis.

Word also has it that while corruption is a major issue at the delivery unit, sexual escapades and nepotism could also hinder the successful follow up of the President’s Big Four Agenda.

In the past year, the unit employed at least 40 people who apparently had connections to the Big Fish in the house on the hill.

For instance, the publication mentions, a married woman who works at the Unit had to “sleep her way to the top” with an unidentified government official.

Male employees, especially the high ranking ones have also been accused of sleeping with the junior female staffers. Those who dare reject their advances, we understand, are threatened with sacking.

The Team is made up of Andrew Wakahiu, Secretary PDU, Sector Delivery Directors: Lee Kyonze, Eliud Lelerai, Nyamu Githaka and Cindy Kuria among others.

