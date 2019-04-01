Pilot Resigns Police Airwing Over Promotion Bias Claims 

National Police Service (NPS) Airwing pilot has resigned from the service alleging that his bosses are tribal.

Tobias Ogeto, who is a pilot, tendered his resignation on Friday last week.

He noted that he was denied promotion at the service on tribal grounds since he is the only one from his community working as a pilot.

In his resignation, Ogeto wrote to the outgoing IG Joseph Boinnet, his deouty Edward Mbugua and the Directorate of the NPS Airwing Commander Rodgers Mbithi giving a one month notice.

He further noted in his letter that he is proceeding on terminal leave ahead of his resignation on April 26.

However, speaking on the allegations on Sunday, NPS spokesman Charles Owino rubbished claims by officer Ogeto claims.

Read: Ex Recce Squad Officer In President Kenyatta’s Escort Now A Quarry Worker

Officer Owino noted that Officer Ogeto is a dangerous pilot and can not be trusted with an aircraft.

Owino stated: “We cannot take chances with an aircraft, because you will die and kill other innocent people.”

Ogeto’s Airwing commander, Mbithi also dismissed the claims stating that the officer is an argumentative pilot accused of gross misconduct.

Defending the Airwing, Mbithi exclaimed: “Those are mere allegations. I’m the only Kamba working as a police pilot, who can I promote on tribal grounds?

“His colleagues are in the same rank with him [constable] and are not complaining. He has done the instrumentation rating which he claims he has never done and has a certificate for it,” Mbithi claimed.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu