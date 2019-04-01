CS Fred Matiang’i To Suspend Betting Companies’ Licences Starting July 1

Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Fred Matiang’i has suspended the betting licences for firms operating in Kenya.

Speaking during a meeting with the members of the Betting and Licencing Board, CS Matiang’i affirmed that the licences are suspended effective July 1,2019.

He further noted that the renewal of the licences will be subject to proof of tax compliance.

Acknowledging the contributions of the sector, Matiang’i sternly noted that the government is concerned with the Betting Board as over 76 percent of youth are involved in the gaming sector.

According to him, the numbers are alarming since the youth are not utilizing their skills and intelligence.

“What kinds of youth are we as a country raising, when we have most of them involved in betting? What message are we passing on to them for the future?” Matiang’i wondered.

Read: Who Is Protecting CS Sicily Kariuki In The War Against Corruption?

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i Suspends Betting Companies’ Licences

Reiterating his boss’ sentiments, Interior PS Karanja Kibicho lamented over the number of youth who have commited suicide over betting.

Matiang’i also asserted that there is no country that has developed from gambling, hence the need to have clear policies that will help regulate the sector.

Since he took over office, Matiang’i has been pushing for a crackdown on betting firms that are operating in the country illegally.

In January, the CS noted: “We have had instances where students drop out of school due to addictions. Some of these machines are operated by foreigners who are in the country illegally. We will not accept resurgence of illegal gambling machines and illicit brews anywhere in the country. Chiefs and assistance chiefs must take personal responsibility to eradicate these vices.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu