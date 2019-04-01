Unstoppable K’Ogalo Edge Out Stubborn Nzoia Sugar To Open Five-Point Lead

Gor Mahia continued with their bullish form, edging out a stubborn Nzoia Sugar 2-1 to open a five-point gap at the top of the Kenyan Premier League log standings.

Defender Geoffrey Okoth was the toast of the day for K’Ogalo, grabbing the winner – off Erissa Ssekisambu’s free-kick with only five minutes left on regulation time in the second half.

Earlier, Hansel Ochieng had given the sugar millers the lead from the spot to silence the Moi Stadium, Kisumu but Burundian international Francis equalized for Gor Mahia to settle the first half at 1-1.

The three points took the defending champions, who have played a game less to 41 points, 5 clear of second placed Sofapaka.

Gor Mahia will remain in Kisumu and play Sony Sugar in another KPL match before they return to Nairobi to face RS Berkane of Morocco in the quarters of the CAF Confederation Cup.

