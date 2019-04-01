Liverpool Not At The Top By Luck – Klopp Declares

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is adamant his side is on top of the Premier League pile not by luck but will.

The Reds required a 90th minute own goal from Toby to edge out Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Anfield to return to the top.

But the German gaffer sees no luck in the dramatic win.

“The boys work so hard and if we would be first in the table after the last match of the season, it would be a championship of will. We want it.

We are top of the table. We cannot be there through luck. If we are there at the end of the season it will be down to will, desire and attitude,” Klopp said.

“We compete with Man City, tell me two better teams at the moment, and we compete with them. We needed luck this time – apologies – but we still take it.

“Momentum is not a coincidence, it is something you take, you keep and you use. That helped today obviously,” he added.

Liverpool are top of the table on 79 points, two clear of defending champions Manchester City, who have played a match less.

