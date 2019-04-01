Kilifi County Casual Workers Stage Demonstrations Over Dismissal

Casual workers working in Kilifi county are complaining that the motion to have them terminated from their employment. They held demonstrations in Malindi to protest the motion moved by Kaya Fungo MCA Alphonse Mwayaa.

The motion sort to terminate the casuals to attempt to reduce the ballooning wage bill which the MCA said was too much for the county.

The youth wanted the motion dismissed because it would interfere with their livelihoods as the county was not absorbing them into permanent jobs.

The chairman of the casuals said that they had presented their petition to the clerk of the county assembly. the count assembly clerk said that the petition will be responded to in 60 days.

The workers have threatened to stage mass demonstrations in Malindi until the motion is dismissed.

