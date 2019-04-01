Kenya Commercial Bank Opens New Branch In Kakuma Town

The Kenya Commercial Bank KCB has opened a new branch in Kakuma Market, to serve the North Western region.

This brings the total of KCB’s total number of branches to 200, 367 ATMs and over 16,000 agents offering banking services on a 24/7 basis in East Africa.

“The Kakuma branch will effectively bring banking services closer to the local communities, government agencies and the various Non-Governmental Organizations in the region. The Kakuma branch will offer all the bank’s products including personal loans, business loans, mortgages, and Forex services and will be complemented by an ATM, agency and mobile banking services.,” said the bank in a statement.

The bank targets the growing population of the town, which was 60,000 as of 2014, having grown from around 8,000 in 1990.

Read: Why A Bumper Harvest Could Not Save Kenyans From The Pangs Of Hunger

According to UNHCR, Kakuma camp and Kalobeyei Integrated Settlement had a population of 186,692 registered refugees and asylum-seekers at the end of November 2018

It is the site of a UNHCR refugee camp, established in 1969, which has seen the population bulge even as some refugees are assimilated to the local community.

The town has few banks, which fear the town due to insecurity issues.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu