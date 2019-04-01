High Court Gives Go-Ahead on Huduma Number Registration

The High Court has given the government a green light on the registration of huduma number.

In a ruling issued on Monday, the court allowed the government to go ahead with the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS).

Despite granting them the go-ahead orders, the court prohibited the government from including DNA in the biometrics as was earlier intended to.

In addition to that, the court has also instructed the state not to coerce any citizen to offer personal information.

The ruling, made by a three-judge bench, was also stern to warn the government from sharing or disseminating the information collected with any organization whether international r otherwise.

Following the ruling, President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to launch the registration process on Tuesday in Machakos.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, Kenya Human Rights Commission, and Nubian Rights Forum had tried to stop the process of collection of data from citizens under NIIMS.

According to them, the process was bound to interfere with an individual’s right to privacy.

Through their lawyer, Martha Karua, KNCHR noted that the registration of those details will only lead to the country losing money if the process commences and later be declared null.

