EPZ Procurement Officer Slapped With 6-year Jail Term For Demanding Sh1.6 Million Bribe

A former procurement officer at Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in Machakos County has been sentenced to a 6-year jail term or pay Sh1.5 million fine for soliciting for Sh1.6 million bribe.

The accused identified as Davis Chele Edewa appeared before Kajiado Chief Magistrate Susan Shitumbi.

He was charged with the offences of soliciting and receiving a benefit contrary to the law.

The charge sheet read that in August 2016, he demanded for the bribe from Hezbon Ngugi Kamande – a contractor – to influence award of a tender in his company.

The contractor alerted officers from the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) who laid a trap leading to his arrest at a Kitengela hotel where he was was expecting to pick the money.

