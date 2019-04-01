10.2 Million Fraudster Cyber Threats Detected In Three Months

10.2 million cyber threats were detected between October and December by the National Kenya Computer Incident Response Team – Coordination Centre (National KE-CIRT/CC), up from 1.8 million reported in the preceding quarter, nine million of which were malware attacks.

In a report by the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA), October-December 2018 shows a dramatic spike in malware attacks, targeting mobile devices and which has seen unsuspecting Kenyans defrauded in online platforms.

‘‘In particular, there was a rise in cases of malware and the sale of stolen data and credentials

including personal data and credit card information,’’ notes the report in part.

The CA states that cyber criminals are targeting their attacks on end-users who have limited cyber security skills.

During the period, the number of active mobile subscriptions stood at 49.5 million, up from 46.6 million in the previous quarter, representing a growth of by 6.2 per cent.

“This has increased the mobile penetration rate to 106.2 per cent. The penetration level of more than 100 per cent is attributed to the multiple SIM cards ownership in the country,” said CA in a statement to newsrooms.

In the quarter under review, there were 787.8 million transactions (Person-to-person transfers and withdrawals) registered valued at Ksh2.1 trillion.

Also, there were 586.9 million mobile commerce transactions valued at Ksh1.8 trillion person-to-person (P2P) transfers amounting to Ksh731.9 billion.

Read: MTN Launches WhatsApp Channel Allowing Customers Buy Airtime, Data

There were 31.6 million and 223,931 total active mobile money subscriptions and agents respectively.

In the broadcasting segment, the number of Free-to-Air TV Stations increased by 10.3 per

cent to reach 75 stations from 68 stations recorded last quarter.

Digital TV subscriptions rose by 14.9 per cent to 5.7 million. Cable TV recorded a subscriber base of 169,698 marking a growth of 9.2 per cent while direct to Home Satellite and digital

Terrestrial Television (STBs) recorded 1.1 million and 4.5 million subscriptions respectively.

The number of postal/courier outlets remained unchanged at 623 and 1,027 respectively.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu