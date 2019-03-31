in NEWS

Two Suspects Behind Making Of Fake Travel Documents Arrested

Detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two people suspected of being behind making of fake travel documents in the country.

The two, Mohamed Ismail Ibrahim and Ali Ibrahim Barow, were arrested on Saturday.

The DCI, reported on Sunday that the suspects are believed to be part of a racket involved in smuggling migrants from Kenya to other countries.

“Detectives believe that the two suspects are part of a larger group that smuggles migrants from the region to other countries. Investigations on the matter continues,” DCI said in a tweet.

During the raid, detectives confiscated several Kenyan, Somali and Ethiopian passports at a hotel in Eastleigh.

The two are in police custody as investigations continue.

The raid comes barely a week after police arrested a woman in Kawangware, Nairobi, for the offence of forging several fake birth and death certificates.

The suspect, Jackline Kwamboka, was also found to be in possession of a computer, printer, seal for civil registrations and other assorted documents which were retrieved from her house.

According to DCI, Kwamboka had been printing the fake documents and selling them to unsuspecting Kenyans.

