Socialite Corazon Kwamboka Exposes Racist Man Threatening Her [SCREENSHOTS]

Socialite Corazon Kwamboka has finally revealed the man behind racist messages she has been receiving.

The Kenyan socialite, took to her Instagram page to reveal the identity of the man and the message he sent her.

In the message, the man claimed that Corazon made black women look horrible.

Further, the man said the socialite was acting like a slave sold to the whites.

He went on to give death threats to the lass.

“You make black woman look horrible your being sold like slave to a white man you nasty excuse for a black woman you have lost your way with this European couture you get it one day your black ass is hanging from end of a rope,” read the man’s message.

However, Corazon divulged that she was going to maintain her cool despite the demeaning remarks

“Imagine the courage of this man coming to my page to threaten and insult me, I could say 1000 things to him but let me just put his racist face here,” said Corazon Kwamboka.

This comes just a few days after she revealed how black men have been sending her racist message for dating her Italian ex-boyfriend Gaetano Amato.

She shared some of the racist comments she has been receiving from some Instagram users.

Here are the screenshots

