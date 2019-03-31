Several Dead In Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa

Several foreigners have died since Monday as a result of xenophobia attacks from South Africans, who accuse them of taking their jobs.

The escalating cases of xenophobia in South Africa have elicited reactions from fellow Africans, who have condemned the acts.

The attacks are said to have been instigated by South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, who accused foreigners of opening shops and businesses in South Africa illegally. Citizens, including the police took up the sentiments as an ‘order’ and started attacking foreigners.

This reckless speech from South African President @CyrilRamaphosa has triggered #Xenophobia pic.twitter.com/3Ul0wUxuBV — KIPLETING MANUELA LE MAGICIAN (@ItsTheMagician) March 31, 2019

However, in a twist of events, Ramaphosa has termed the act as unacceptable. President Ramaphosa said that the attacks were a sign of intolerance and partly ingratitude for the role that other African countries played directly and indirectly in the long struggle against the apartheid regime.

“These recent attacks that have been leveled against people from other countries are wrong, they violate everything that our people fought for over many decades and as for me, I condemn them in the strongest terms because this is not us,” he said.

“We continue to appreciate what our fellow Africans have done for our liberation, because they stood side by side with us as we engaged in struggle. They supported us, willingly in a comradely manner and some of them were as far afield. Countries like Uganda, countries that were not even our neighbours. They supported us because they felt that racism and apartheid was an abomination against humanity and they joined the struggle”.

Locals have been targeting foreigners since Monday, accusing them of taking their jobs and being behind the country’s high unemployment rates and poverty.

The locals claim they want to operate their own shops and are trying to push out competition by attacking foreigners.

Africans online have condemned the attacks, saying thet even South Africans are in other countries.

“South Africans should know that some of their own are in other countries and they should not replace their laziness with looting, killing and maiming others. Wake up, work hard, achieve success. Jealousy covered under # Xenophobia won’t make you rich,” tweeted Suya Subanese.

“I’ve been to SA, I know for a fact that the locals are the laziest, uneducated humans. They want everything served to them but not work for it. Madiba spent years in jail and years later we’re talking about # Xenophobia? Shame on you. No country can stand without partners,” tweeted an Kenya West.

“Its only in South Africa where a school dropout thinks that a qualified doctor from another country is the main reason for his/her unemployment,” added Akwapi.

After watching the videos from SA am left in tears and disbelief that a human being can do this to a fellow human being ……based on statements from ramaphosa so sad indeed pic.twitter.com/CVdp655DGS — Hon Davis Onchonga🇰🇪 (@DavisWispers) March 31, 2019

A similar case happened in 2015, where several people were killed and others forced to flee leaving their wealth in South Africa.

