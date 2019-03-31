Salah Header Works Magic As Liverpool Edge Out Tottenham To Return To Top

Liverpool are back on top of the Premier League table standings following a hard fought 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday.

An own goal from Toby Alderweireld in the 90th minute secured all the three points for the Reds and a return to the top on 79 points two clear of defending champions Manchester City, who have played a game less.

Brazilian Firmino put the hosts in the lead with on 13 minutes played, heading home Robertson’s cross to light up the Kops.

But the lead lasted till the 70th minute when Lucas Moura finished a quick restart to level matters.

With the match look set for a draw, Mo Salah’s header was parried by Lloris with Toby guiding the spillage into his own net in a moment of madness to settle the game in Liverpool’s favor.

Earlier, Man City kept the pressure with an emphatic 2-0 away to Fulham.

