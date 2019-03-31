One Suspect Gunned Down As Armed Thugs Hijack Matatu In Mombasa

Police have gunned down one suspect believed to have been part of a five-man gang that hijacked a matatu at Sunlight area in Kisauni, Mombasa County.

Mombasa County Police Commander Julius Kiragu confirmed the incident saying the gang armed with crude weapons including machetes, flagged down the matatu on Sunday at around 4am.

He said the thugs smashed the matatu’s windows injuring a number of passengers including the driver in the process.

The driver and four passengers were admitted at the Coast General Hospital.

Read:Armed Gangsters Rob Shop Sh1 Million In Kisumu

Officers who responded to the scene, gunned down one of the suspects as four others escaped unhurt.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who are still at large.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu