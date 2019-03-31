Octopizzo Sues KTN Over Kenneth Abom Murder Story

Rapper Henry Ohanga, commonly referred to by his stage name Octopizzo has sued KTN over a story it ran in January alleging that he was involved in the murder of 19-year-old Strathmore University student Kenneth Abom.

In a recent radio interview, Octopizzo sad that he was taking the action over ‘unprofessional’ reporting that soiled his name.

The problem was that what KTN reported, it wasn’t even about whatever was happening. It’s sad that in this generation media personalities don’t take time to report facts; a big TV station like that just doing hype,” he said.

He further revealed that other outlets that did the story have received litigation notice letters.

“I just told them to talk to the police, as they were the ones in charge of the case, and even the people who did the false reporting got their letters,” said Octopisso.

In the said story, Abom, is reported to have broken into Octopizzo’s house in Newbury court within the same estate.

The rapper allegedly found him in his house and beat him up before chasing him with a machete and threatening his life.

The teenager reportedly ran back to their fourth floor house with a cut on the right side of his head and blood-stained shirt.

His brother Paul Abom says that Kenneth came into the house and immediately rushed to the bathroom to clean himself, moments later he heard a loud thud.

Read: Caucasian Man Caught On Camera Attempting To Abandon Child After Hitting Him ( Video)

He rushed to check and found that his brother had jumped through the window of their fourth floor bathroom to the ground.

“He was rushed to Nairobi Women’s Hospital and then referred to Kenyatta National Hospital where doctors promised that he would recover,” Paul said.

The boy sustained further chest injuries in his fall and succumbed.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu