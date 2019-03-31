Ex Recce Squad Officer In Uhuru’s Escort Turned Quarry Worker Checks Into Rehab

A former Recce Squad officer who doubled up as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s escort has finally been admitted to a rehabilitation centre.

Nicholas Langat, 28, was dismissed in 2016 for being an alcoholic and absconding duty.

In a recent interview with a local media, Langat revealed that his love for the bottle began after his wife, who he had gone to nurse, succumbed to cancer, leaving behind a two-year-old daughter.

Reports indicate that Lang’at checked into Jomek rehabilitation centre in Nakuru at an institution run by former National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) Chairman John Mututho.

He was picked by anti-drug abuse crusader Moses Kimenchu from his Poiywek village in Ainamoi Constituency.

“I want to turn a new page in my life… that is why I have agreed to go to the alcohol rehabilitation centre. I have suffered enough. I want to start a new life for the sake of my daughter and my ageing parents,” Langat said when he landed the fully sponsored programme.

Kimenchu revealed that once Lang’at completes the rehabilitation programme, they would try to get him reinstated to GSU.

The officer is trained in intelligence gathering, protection of VVIPs, recognition and destruction of explosives and guarding vital security installations.

Last week, Langat revealed that he first learnt of the government’s move to dismiss him after a suspension letter was sent to Ainamoi Police Station in Kericho County, in his rural home.

According to him, the suspension meant that he was not dismissed; he remained a police officer and could therefore not be employed anywhere else.

He said the suspension had left him with no choice but to engage in manual jobs in the village to cater for the needs of his daughter, aged parents as well as catering for his bottle needs.

Overly remorseful Langat revealed that alcohol has destroyed his life and is now willing to get on his feet again and possibly return to the service.

“I have gone through hell due to drinking and I feel that I’m tired of this life. I would love to go back to my normal life and get back my job if possible,” he told the Nation.

