Ex-Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto Slams Raila For Betraying Opposition Role

Former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has scolded opposition Leader Raila Odinga for betraying his role as opposition chief.

The Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party leader now claims despite the unity deal reached between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta, the government should be checked and advised accordingly.

“We are of the opinion that this country should be united and Kenyans embrace each other socially and economically, the only issue is that we are used to being monitored to serve in a given office,” he said.

He reiterated that Raila Odinga has an active role of holding the government accountable on its functions.

According to the former governor, the March 9 handshake should not make Raila a government puppet.

The comments comes amid a heated debate on the war on corruption and referendum calls.

On the referendum debate, Ruto opined that only a section of the constitution should be amended.

According to Ruto, this will enable opposition leaders such as Odinga, Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka to vie for parliamentary seats.

He accused leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto for being disrespctful to the President and independent institutions including the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution and that of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

In 2017, Ruto dropped his role as National Super Alliance-NASA Co-principal to support President Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto’s re-election.

Many termed the move as one aimed at stopping the government from prosecuting him over corruption deals after he was floored by sitting Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso in the 2017 General Elections.

