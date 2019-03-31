Eight People Hospitalised After Simba Bus Overturns In Lamu

Eight people have been hospitalised after a bus they were travelling in lost control and overturned in Koreni area near Mpeketoni in Lamu County.

According to a Kenya Red Cross report, the eight who sustained injuries, were rushed to Mpeketoni Sub-county Hospital.

Those injured during the 9.30am accident involving a Simba Coach bus include two children.

Reports indicate that the bus had 10 passengers at the time of the accident.

The accident was caused by a breakdown of the front leaf spring of the vehicle, which made it lose balance.

Passengers, however, said the bus driver was speeding before the accident happened.

“He was so fast and I knew something would happen and it wasn’t long before he started struggling with the wheel and we rolled, ”one of the survivors revealed.

Lamu West OCPD Juma Londo has since confirmed the accident.

“We understand there was an issue with the main leaf spring on the front part of the bus and so when it broke off, the bus lost control and rolled several times. The injured were discharged and have proceeded with their journey,” said Londo.

