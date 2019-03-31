Drama Ensues As Crowd Blocks DP Ruto From Boarding Chopper

Drama ensued in Kiambaa, Kiambu County on Sunday after a crowd blocked Deputy President William Ruto from boarding his chopper.

Reports indicate the jubilant members of the public started gathering outside the St Martin Catholic Church Karuri where the DP was attending a church service.

Shortly after the service was over, the huge crowd demanded the DP to address them before leaving.

Chanting pro-Ruto slogans, the crowd in yellow t-shirts and carrying banners written “Dr. William Samoei Ruto, couldn’t heed to calls by DP’s men manning the area.

The DP had to give in to calm down the elated supporters.

Earlier,while addressing the faithfuls, the DP reiterated the government focus on its development agenda.

He said none of the politicking from a section of opposition leaders could stop him from serving Kenyans.

“As Uhuru’s assistant, I would like to assure you that we will remain focused on bringing development and uniting Kenyans.

“Let them continue making noise. They are used to it. We are trying to show them how things are done,” stated Ruto.

His remarks follows his recent sentiments in Kakamega that those planning for his impeachment will miserably fail.

“Your evil plot will fail. Instead of them wanting to impeach me, let them fine tune their approach to politic to be in harmony with the needs of the country,” Ruto exclaimed.

DP Ruto was accompanied by Governors Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and Joseph Ole Lenku (Kajiado) among other officials.

