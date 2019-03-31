Citizen TV’s Rauka Host Enid Moraa Calls It A Day

Citizen Tv’s Rauka host Enid Moraa has resigned from the station, after five years of service.

The reasons behind her departure are still unclear, but it is thought that there is a silent rebellion from old employees who feel neglected by Royal Media Services (RMS) at the expense of newly poached workers.

Last year, it was reported that the Maalim Juma-based media house was paying more money to new employees, while the salary of old employees stagnated.

In her last show where her mother was invited, she termed her as a lady who stood stable in the the most unstable times.

“I have seen her walk this tough walk right from the beginning. I’ve seen Enid grow. I have seen the pathway that she has walked through.

Read: Death Threats As Mother Seeks Justice For Defiled Nine Year Old Daughter

“One thing I want to tell Enid I have admired in her is when she has stood stable even in the most unstable times,” she narrated.

Her co-host Ken Tha DJ stated that it was a pleasure working with her as he bid her farewell.

“We will miss you @enidmoraa we are proud to have worked and served with you @citizentvkenya. All the best with your expanded endeavour. May the Lord continue blessing you,” tweeted

Ms Moraa is yet to announce her next move.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu