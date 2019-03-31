Little Known Bungoma Superstars Dump AFC Leopards Out Of Shield

AFC Leopards are staring at another barren season after being knocked out of the SportPesa Shield by little known Bungoma Superstars in the round of 16 at the Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday.

After a 1-1 stalemate at full time, the game headed straight into penalties where Bungoma Superstars managed to win 4-3.

To reach the round of 16 stage the Football Kenya Federation Division One Zone B team, now known as the giant killers, eliminated another Kenyan Premier League side, Sofapaka, through the dreaded spot kicks.

Ingwe last won the Shield in 2013 when they bagged their 10th title against arch rivals Gor Mahia, their last major silverware.

All the results;

Saturday, March 30, 2019

Mwatate United 0(4)-0(5) Congo Boys (Wundanyi Stadium) SS Assad 0(9)-0(8) Naivas (Ukunda Show Grounds) Bidco United vs Dero FC (Dero FC requested to pull out of the tournament) KCB 4-0 Vihiga Sportif (Machakos Stadium)

Sunday, March 31, 2019

Western Stima 2-1 Wazito (Moi Stadium Kisumu) AFC Leopards 1(3)-1(4) Bungoma Superstars (Bukhungu Stadium)

Monday, April 1, 2019

Kariobangi Sharks vs Muranga Seal (MISC Kasarani, 4 pm)

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Bandari vs Gor Mahia (Mbaraki Sports Club, 4 pm)

