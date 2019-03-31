Assailants Attack Migori ODM Chairman’s Home, Torch Two Vehicles

Unknown assailants attacked ODM Party Chairman Philip Makabongo’s home on Saturday night torching two of his motor vehicles.

Makabongo revealed that the two vehicles — Toyota Sprinter and Subaru — were torched within his compound a few minutes past midnight when he and his family were asleep.

Rongo sub-county Police Commander Peter Kirui confirmed the incident saying no arrests have been made so far.

However, he divulged that police are following leads to the assailants who are still at large.

“He (Makabongo) was awakened by an explosion outside his house, he went outside and found the two motor vehicles burning,” said the police boss.

Raad:EACC Detectives Raid Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s Homes

“He mobilized people to put off the fire and immediately reported to police the incident,” he added.

The motive of the attack is yet to be established.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu