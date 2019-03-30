Zari Thanks Diamond Platnumz For Cheating On Her, Appreciates New Man

In with the new, out with the old, just the saying that Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan is living by.

The mother of five who does not look a day older that 25, is dating a younger and very wealthy South African man who according to messages the bosslady posted online, worships the ground she walks on.

Zari is also comparing her ex, Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz with the new heartthrob.

In one of her Snapchat posts, the Brooklyn College director thanked her baby daddy and ex-boyfriend for cheating on her.

“Thank you for playing me ex. Couldn’t have seen better,” she said.

In the image she was driving a Ferrari, probably belonging to her new man.

Zari broke up with Platnumz in 2018 after he continuously disrespected her with various women. The Tetema crooner who has since moved on and is dating Kenyan Radio host Tanasha Donna.

Theirs has however been a thrilling ride with women already claiming to have been with Platnumz while he has been with Tanasha.

They have denied the claims.

