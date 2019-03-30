Those Planning My Impeachment Will Fail Terribly – DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has weighed in on the impeachment talks, asserting that the leaders planning it will miserably fail.

Speaking in Kakamega, Dr Ruto affirmed that the evil plan will not see the light.

“Your evil plot will fail. Instead of them wanting to impeach me, let them fine tune their approach to politic to be in harmony with the needs of the country,” Ruto exclaimed.

He further accused the opposition leaders of using the handshake to undermine other leaders.

The DP then added: “They must shun stale politics that is hinges on tribalism, hatred, and division and instead, focus on issues that will transform the lives of Kenyans.

“We have allowed our brothers from the other side to work with us but they should not imagine that we are foolish, they ask us to work together, and on the other hand they plot against us,” he stated.

Ruto was responding to Siaya Senator James Orengo’s statement which he said he would engineer a motion in the Senate to impeach Ruto over what he termed as gross misconduct.

Asserting his stand, Ruto noted that the politics of witch-hunting and blackmail is a kind of the past and should not be encouraged.

Ruto further warned the opposition against any schemes they might be having against the ruling party.

“We are very alert. Sisi ni watu tuko radar my friends, we understand these things and don’t imagine that you can deceive us. We have a shortage of idiots and fools in Jubilee,” he noted.

Ruto was speaking in Kakamega during the launch of Diary animals program of One Acre Fund Non-Governmental Organisation.

