Congolese Musician Simaro Massiya Passes On In Paris

Simaro Massiya Lutumba Ndomanueno aka Simaro. [Courtesy]

Simaro Massiya Lutumba Ndomanueno, popularly known as Simaro, has died in Paris.

The Congolese musician,81, was a soukous rhythm guitarist, songwriter and bandleader.

Simaro was also a member of the seminal soukous band TPOK Jazz which dominated the Congolese music scene from the 1960s.

The news of his demise were confirmed by musicians Nyboma Mwandido and Sam Mangwana.

More Follows

