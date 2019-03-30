Police Officer Arrested After Killing Man At A Taveta Pub

A Taveta police officer has been arrested after killing a man at a pub.

Confirming the incident was OCPD Maroa who noted that the officer claimed that the victim was a member of a gang that gunned down a Flying Squad officer on Monday.

The officer was in the company of his colleagues when he was shot at by two people linked to a robbery that occurred in Mombasa.

He is said to have been shot in the head and stomach.

His colleagues had trailed the suspects from Mombasa. The deceased had also been working with police in Taveta to arrest two gunmen on the run.

Read: EXCLUSIVE: Taita Taveta Man Forged Gazette Notice and was Sworn in as MCA

The suspects were later claimed to have escaped to Tanzania on a motorbike which was reported to have been abandoned at the border.

The suspects are believed to be members of a notorious group behind a series of robberies in Mombasa town.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu