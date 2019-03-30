in NEWS

Hero’s Welcome For Teacher Peter Tabichi In Nakuru (Photos)

tabichi
Teacher Peter Mokaya Tabichi. [Courtesy]

Brother Peter Tabichi, a teacher who last week won this year’s Global Teacher Prize of Ksh100 million received a heroes welcome in Nakuru town.

Business was brought to a standstill as traffic built up along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway.

He was received by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui and Sports CS Amb Amina Mohammed,

Governor Kinyanjui pledged to give Tabichi’s school, Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School a facelift in his honour.

Tabichi is a Physics and Mathematics.

The Varkey Foundation recognized the teacher who gives 80% of his teaching salary to local community projects, including education, sustainable agriculture and peace-building.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday pledged to donate Sh20 million to Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School for the expansion of infrastructure and to encourage students to undertake science subjects.

“Peter embodies the spirit and qualities that every Kenyan should aspire to,” the president said.

“You have brought honour and pride to the people of Kenya and your win will raise the profile of the teaching profession,” Uhuru added, noting that Tabichi is a role model and an inspiration to the society.

Written by Eva Nyambura

