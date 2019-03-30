Gor Mahia Pip Sharks To Go Top Of The Table As Tusker Fall To Chemelil

Defending KPL champions Gor Mahia edged out Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 to go top of the table standings for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, title hopefuls Tusker FC were shocked by a similar scoreline by Chemelil Sugar at the Chemelil Sports Complex.

At the Moi Stadium, Kisumu, Sharks went ahead through Eric Kapaito but Lawrence Juma equalized for K’Ogalo before Francis Kahata scored a lovely volley just before the half time stoppage.

A fracas ensued between Gor Mahia security team and Sharks technical staff delaying restart.

The second stanza was a tale of missed chances with both sides guilty.

The victory took Gor Mahia to the summit of table on 38 points, two clear of second placed Sofapaka who have played two games more.

In Chemelil, the hosts recovered to pick a crucial win against the Brewers.

Read: KPL Transfers – Kevin ‘Ade’ Omondi Joins Tusker FC After Leaving Gor Mahia

Boniface Muchiri put Tusker in the lead in the 13th minute but Lucas Waitere leveld in the 31st minute before Musa Oundu grabbed the winner in the 40th minute.

Tusker dropped to ninth on the log on 26 points from 19 games while Chemelil climbed to 13th on 21 points.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu