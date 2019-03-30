Kenyan Producer Dorothy Ghettuba Named Netflix’s Manager International Originals

Kenyan film producer and Spielworks Media CEO Dorothy Ghettuba has been appointed as Netflix Manager International Originals.

Ms Ghettuba is best know for her role in the “Sumu la Penzi” TV Series.

The global streaming service in 2018 announced its intentions to produce original shows from Africa starting this year.

Announcing the good news on Instagram, Ms Ghettuba said: “Telling our African stories. Onwards and Upwards.”

She has been received congratulatory messages from Kenyans including film makers, leaders, actors.

Read: Filming Without Permits From KFCB Will Lead To Arrest – Ezekiel Mutua Warns

Here are some of them:

As @muthoniDQ says.. the Nairobi takeover is on! Please join me in congratulating the awesome @dghettuba on her new appointment! So proud of you sis.. now squad up! @wanuri @Lupita_Nyongo pic.twitter.com/BfIPjrBmRh — Lorna Irungu (@KuisanMacharia) March 27, 2019

Congratulations! Looking forward to seeing much more African content on @Netflix!!! — John-Allan Namu (@johnallannamu) March 28, 2019

Congratulations @dghettuba on your new appointment at @netflix! I have faith you'll do great in this new role. #TwendeKazi — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) March 30, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu