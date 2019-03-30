in NEWS

Two American Activists Physically, Verbally Assaulted By British National At A KQ Run Lounge

brittany packnett
American Activists Assaulted In Kenya. [Courtesy]

Two American activists; Brittany Packnett and Symone Sanders, were on Thursday physically and verbally assaulted by a British national while at a lounge at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The Nairobi Simba lounge is run by Kenya Airways and Delta Airlines.

According to Ms Packnett, the VP of National Community Alliances for Teach for America & the co-founder of Campaign Zero which seeks to reduce police violence through public policy, the man who she identified as Duncan Conrad Hockey was “belligerent and abusive to everyone.”

She and Sanders tried to ask Conrad to “quiet down” when he charged at them. He went as far as dousing  Ms Packnett with water.

“So I get up and ask again, ‘Sir, please. This is ridiculous; no one is being rude to you, and you terrorizing the people in this lounge is not OK.’ He continues giving me the middle finger. … I sit down, and then the flight attendant gets back up. Next thing we know, he jumps up and throws his water at the nearest person (Brittany) — like, drenches her whole body, then pushes her down. He lunges at her, then I jump in to defend her. It was terrifying,” she said.

She further claimed that the security team took at least 30 minutes to come to their aid. The man was however not allowed onto the flight.

More than 24 hours later, Ms Packnett says the Kenya Airways and Delta teams are yet to reach out on the issue.

She has however noted that she landed safely.

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

