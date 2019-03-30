Two American Activists Physically, Verbally Assaulted By British National At A KQ Run Lounge

Two American activists; Brittany Packnett and Symone Sanders, were on Thursday physically and verbally assaulted by a British national while at a lounge at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The Nairobi Simba lounge is run by Kenya Airways and Delta Airlines.

According to Ms Packnett, the VP of National Community Alliances for Teach for America & the co-founder of Campaign Zero which seeks to reduce police violence through public policy, the man who she identified as Duncan Conrad Hockey was “belligerent and abusive to everyone.”

She and Sanders tried to ask Conrad to “quiet down” when he charged at them. He went as far as dousing Ms Packnett with water.

“So I get up and ask again, ‘Sir, please. This is ridiculous; no one is being rude to you, and you terrorizing the people in this lounge is not OK.’ He continues giving me the middle finger. … I sit down, and then the flight attendant gets back up. Next thing we know, he jumps up and throws his water at the nearest person (Brittany) — like, drenches her whole body, then pushes her down. He lunges at her, then I jump in to defend her. It was terrifying,” she said.

We’re not in America-we’re st the airport in Nairobi. The black woman attendant tried several times to quiet him down. We asked him as well. Then he flicked us off. The attendant told him she had called security, and he walked over and doused me with water as I was sitting. pic.twitter.com/NgkN8UVDzB — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) March 28, 2019

She further claimed that the security team took at least 30 minutes to come to their aid. The man was however not allowed onto the flight.

The police have been called. He’s not on my flight. We’re leaving now. The adrenaline has worn off and the soreness from having to fight a white man off of me is definitely setting in now. This is going to be a long flight, and this situation is still not fully resolved. — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) March 28, 2019

More than 24 hours later, Ms Packnett says the Kenya Airways and Delta teams are yet to reach out on the issue.

She has however noted that she landed safely.

