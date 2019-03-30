Majority Leader Aden Duale Mourns Death of 2 Family Members

Garissa Township Member of Parliament (MP) has lost two of his family members in a tragic road accident on Friday night.

The National Assembly Majority Leader divulged that he had lost his cousin Habiba Sheikh Abdullahi and his niece Dr Deyman.

The two were traveling together when the accident, which also claimed the life of their driver, happened.

The accident is reported to have occurred along Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Sharing with netizens, the legislator announced that he received the unfortunate news on Saturday morning.

He posted: “We woke up to sad news following a road accident that took the lives of my cousin sister Habiba Sheikh Abdullahi and her daughter Dr Deyman.

“We pray to the Almighty God to grant them jaanatul Fordowsa and give comfort and subra to our family,” Duale shared.

The loss comes months after the outspoken Jubilee leader lost his sister Arfon Bare Duale to cancer.

