Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal Files For Anticipatory Bail In Ksh2 Billion Scandal

Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal has filed an application to the Court to bar the EACC from arresting him.

In an application filed at the High Court, Governor Lenolkulal through his lawyer Lawrence Karanja requested the court to grant him anticipatory bail pending his imminent arrest by the EACC.

The application reads: “Pending hearing and determination of this application, this court be pleased to admit me to anticipatory bail pending any arrest, investigation or charge.”

His request followed EACC’s move to seek the freezing of his assets and accounts pending Ksh2 billion fraud case.

Governor Lenolkulal also sued the EACC, the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Public Prosecutions in his application, alleging that they are planning to arrest him.

Lenolkulal, who’s house was raided by detectives in February, stated that he anxious that the EACC together with the Police IG and the DPP are planning to arrest and detain him over alleged charges intended to harass, humiliate and discredit him in utter violation of his rights.

“The information about my impending arrest has been circulating in social media and in Samburu and it’s being said that I will be arrested,” he mentions in his application.

According to a document presented to the courts by the EACC, the governor is alleged to have spent the missing Ksh2 billion to purchase multi-million buildings in high-end areas of Nairobi including Karen, a hotel and a petrol station.

The High Court has already granted the EACC orders to free the governor’s billion shillings properties for the next six months pending the outcome of the case.

The county boss has now been barred from accessing his three bank accounts at the Kenya Commercial Bank.

Investigations into the governor’s wealth followed the lost billions in his county which is feared to have been embezzled through inflated costs and fictitious procurement contracts, between January 1,2013 and December 31,2018.

The anti-corruption agency believes that the governor could have used the missing money to enrich himself using county money.

It is noted that before he became the county boss, he was in the NGO world and he did not own as much property as he does currently, leading the agency questioning his source of wealth.

