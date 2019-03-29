KTN Anchor Czeda Brenda Goes Into Labour While Hosting A Show

KTN News Anchor Czeda Brenda went into Labour while hosting Morning Express show on Friday.

The heavily pregnant anchor, was hosting communications strategist Mark Bichachi and lawyer Brenda Mdivo who are known for giving expert opinion on top stories of the day.

Reports indicate that the anchor had to take a break from the show and shortly after escorted into a waiting ambulance.

To unsuspecting viewers thought it was a normal break. But shortly after, the anchor was replaced by Stevens Muendo who went on to host the Easy Friday segment.

Sources reveal that she was rushed to unidentified Nairobi hospital.

She joined a pool of other talented anchors in the Mombasa Road media house in 2018.

Read: KTN Anchor Yussuf Ibrahim Resigns

Other new faces hired at the time include Jessie Rodgers, Maalika Kazia and Frida Mwaka.

Previously, Brenda worked at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) where she hosted Good Morning Kenya show, before joining Standard Media Group.

The East Africa School of Media Studies graduate also worked at Ebru TV before joining KBC.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu