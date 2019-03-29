Eberege Secondary Principal Irregularly Deregisters KCSE Candidate, Mismanaging Funds

Eberege Secondary School principal has been accused of misconduct by former students.

Speaking to Kahawa Tungu, an alumnus who sought anonymity highlighted a number of issues affecting the school.

On top of the list is the deregistration of a Kenya Certificate Secondary Education (KCSE) candidate (Index Number 40727109034) under unclear circumstances.

This writer has however learnt that the said student was involved in a fight with a fellow student earning them a suspension.

The Principal, the source said, immediately struck out the student’s name from online registration data. Fellow students would later notice that their colleague was not in the document.

Kahawa Tungu also heard that the principal stopped registering KCSE candidates on March 13, locking out the student who was away on suspension. The deadline was on March 15.

We also understand that the principal enjoys the support of the county director of education and ministry officials in the subcounty.

Also on the list of complaints from the alumni is the use of money allocated to the school. For example, the institution received Sh7.8 million in April 2017 for the construction of ultra modern classrooms. This project, two years on has stalled for lack of funds.

Eberege Secondary School. [Courtesy]

Well wishers again gave the school some 14,000 bricks to construct a proper Dining Hall but nothing has been done yet.

Fast forward to March 19, the Ministry of Health gave the school 21 days to improve the kitchen, failure to which, they will close the school. The principal in turn bribed the health officials.

We also understand that workers are yet to receive their pay for almost a year now.

The principal’s excuse has always been that the government is yet to release the Free Secondary Education funds (FSE).

Workers and teachers employed by the Board of Management, we understand, are demoralised.

The alumni association is seeking intervention from the Education CS George Magoha.

