Counterfeit Goods Worth Sh1.5 Million Seized At A Madora Outlet

The Anti Counterfeit Agency (ACA) on Friday seized fake goods valued at an estimated Sh1.5 million at a Karen mall.

The fragrances and cosmetic products were found at a Madora Kenya store where 2 suspects were nabbed.

Madora Kenya Store. [Courtesy]

Madora has branches at Westgate Mall, The Hub Karen and Newly Opened Two Rivers Mall.

In January, a customer complained that he was sold a fake Sh40,000 perfume. The 100ML fragrance, he told a blog, was filled with water.

He took up the matter with the store management only to be kicked out and his concerns left unaddressed.

On Tuesday, the agency arrested five suspects and confiscated Ksh8 million worth of fake mobile phones during a raid along Luthuli Avenue.

According to the authorities, other accessories including chargers, phone covers, batteries and earphones were also confiscated.

