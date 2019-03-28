Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Lands Manchester United Job On Permanent Basis

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a permanent contract at Manchester United after impressing during his stint as caretaker manager.

The Norwegian, who returned to Old Trafford in December, has been given the reins by Ed Woodward and the Glazer family after leading his side to 14 wins from 19 games.

Solskjaer has received high praise for getting the best out of Manchester United’s star players including Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

The club legend, who played for the club between 1996 and 2007 before coaching United’s reserve side until 2011, has put a smile back on the faces of key personnel after a miserable final few months under Jose Mourinho.

Solskjaer’s reign started on December 22 when United defeated Premier League strugglers Cardiff 5-1 with Rashford scoring the club’s first goal under the manager they had effectively loaned from Molde.

United then defeated Huddersfield, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Reading, Tottenham, Brighton and Arsenal in consecutive games before fighting back from two goals down to claim a point against Burnley.

The club’s first defeat came on February 12 when PSG managed to win the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie 2-0 but United turned the scoreline around in Paris by winning 3-1 when the odds were stacked against them.

However, those results have not put the Glazer family off appointing Solskjaer and he is now expected to be given a hefty transfer budget in the summer.

As a player, Solskjaer scored United’s dramatic last-minute winner in the 1999 Champions League which resulted in the club winning an historic Treble.

Solskjaer won six Premier League titles and two FA Cups as well as the Champions League.

