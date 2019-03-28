Court Scolds Lawyer Nelson Havi For Attacking The DPP On Social Media

Lawyer Nelson Havi was forced to eat a humble pie after the High court reprimanded him for wrongfully accusing social media to falsely accuse the Director of public prosecutions.

The court said that the tweets posted by the advocates were baseless and lacked facts.

Court reprimands lawyer Nelson Havi for attacking the DPP on social media without facts or evidence. The 5-Judge Bench reprimanded Havi for accusing DPP of paying bloggers to spread false information about DCJ Philomena Mwilu.

The five Judge Bench reprimanded Havi for accusing DPP of paying bloggers to spread false information about DCJ Philomena Mwilu.

Justice Hellen Omondi asked counsel to conduct themselves with decorum especially on social media.

Justice Hellen Omondi said that it was important for Counsel to conduct themselves with decorum and respect for the legal profession while expressing themselves on social media.

This happened during the hearing of the case f Deputy chief Justice Philomena Mwilu. The Queens counsel denied any political motivation towards the case of the DCJ. The DPP said that they had sufficient evidence to sustain the charge against the supreme court judge.

“I have evidence to sustain criminal charges against DCJ Mwilu” DPP Noordin Haji

Queens Counsel Qureshi said that te DP had followed the law while preferring the charged against DCJ Mwilu. He said the the judge failed to pay stamp duty and abused office during the transaction.

