NTSA Summons Matatu Sacco Officials Over Viral Video Of Driver Attacking Passenger

The National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) has summoned Transnomics Sacco officials in relation to a bizzare incident involving one of their drivers caught on camera attacking a passenger with a metal rod.

NTSA announced on Wednesday that it had launched investigations into the incident involving a driver of the matatu with registration number KAK251C.

The safety authority has now urged the victim or those who witnessed the incident to volunteer any information that might be useful in the investigations.

On Monday, the video believed to have been taken at Kangundo Road, shows the driver hitting the passenger over a dispute.

The driver is seen to have left the steering wheel of his matatu that was parked on the highway, as he came with a rod and started hitting the passenger.

The seemingly overpowered passenger kept asking for help from the onlookers who by the end of the video did not come to his aid.

It is however not clear what led to the brutal confrontation of the driver and the passenger.

However, the angry driver is later heard asking why the passenger attacked him.

The unidentified passenger is then heard responding ranting that the driver had hurt him with a rod.

At the end of their tussle, the passenger is seen bleeding from his head.

Here’s the video:-

