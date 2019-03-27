Rare Photos of Mama Dangote Getting ‘Steamy’ With Young Bae

Diamond Platnumz’s mother, Mama Dangote is living up to the phrase, “black don’t crack.”

Sandra, always gracefully dressed, is in every way aging like fine wine and with that she got herself a young man to match that.

If recent photos that surfaced online of the two love-birds are anything to go by, then their flames are far from cooling off.

Mama Dangote is seen in the photos having sensual moments with her man, Rolly Jones, who is famously referred to as her Ben 10 as he is claimed to be her son’s age mate.

The two are seen enjoying life in a swimming pool.

In a past interview, Mama Dangote was quick to dismiss haters who claimed that her man was too young for her.

It is claimed that she even went ahead and announced that she is ready to give birth one more time with her new bae.

Last year, rumours started circulating on social media alleging that Sandra was expectant after a photo of her looking pregnant did rounds, however, several months down the line Mama Dangote is yet to look anything like a would-be mom.

