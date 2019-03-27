US Envoy Kyle McCarter Takes On Kenyan Who Criticized Him For Associating With DP Ruto

US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter has shut down a Kenyan who had questioned his integrity following his past association with Deputy President William Ruto.

Amb McCarter had shared a post on his remarks during an event hosted by Kenya Editors where he spoke about the role of media in fight against corruption.

In response, one Dan Kadondi stated: “But Bwana Amb. Last time i saw you with Dr Arap Ruto who is the high priest of graft in Kenya, such collaboration makes us question your integrity.”

In a rejoinder, McCarter affirmed to him that as the Ambassador, he intends to work with all stakeholders.

Additionally, he noted that DP Ruto has the ability to aid in achieving his goal of ‘peace, safety and prosperity.’

McCarter mentioned: “I will work with all stakeholders in order to achieve peace, safety, and prosperity for both USA and Kenya.

“Hon DP Ruto has the ability & position to deliver this. Besides if I only worked with perfect people I would be very lonely, staying at home everyday with my imperfect self,” he concluded.

The ambassador’s response has since garnered reactions from netizens, including Dennis Itumbi, who stated: “With this kind of engagement, I already love @USAmbKenya – accessibility and responses online is a great thing. Finally, an envoy who is a tweet away. Asante.”

Not sure what you are talking about, dude. Corruption should not be tolerated in Kenya or Chicago. Btw I am not from Chicago. — Ambassador Kyle McCarter (@USAmbKenya) March 26, 2019

Read: DP William Ruto Blames ODM For Jubilee Woes, Warns Them Against Spreading Propaganda

Other tweeps noted that MacCarter’s response was ‘smart’ with others appreciated that he responds to queries raised by Kenyans on social media.

Mr Kadondi while responding to the Ambassador’s reply revealed: “It was just a test Bwana Amb. I am a training diplomat at the Egerton University and have been following you since your appointment, I must admit i like your personality.”

Deputy President William Ruto has been on the receiving end over his alleged involvement in the numerous ongoing graft cases.

On Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta went to see him at his Harambee Annex offices amid tension that the President’s vow to fight corruption was aimed at him.

