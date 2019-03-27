KWS Officers Find 6 Bodies Dumped At Tsavo West National Park

Six bodies were recovered on Tuesday afternoon at the Tsavo West National Park at Kanga area.

According to a police report seen by Kahawa Tungu, filed under OB number 11/26/3/2019, the bodies were discovered by two Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers who were on patrol at around 1:45 pm when they encountered a foul smell in the area.

After a while the two officers, Mark Lesidio and James Simiti, discovered six bodies identified as ‘African male adults’ which were naked and decomposing.

The bodies were reportedly found scattered from one another within the National Park.

They were also placed at least a kilometer from the main Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

The KWS officers later called on police officers from Mtito Andei and some detectives from the DCI who also visited the scene, before they filed the case at the Kibwezi Police Station.

The police report noted: “The six bodies are likely to have been murdered from another place and dumped within the National Park.”

The police further stated that all the bodies were photographed and moved to Makindu Hospital Mortuary where they have been booked to undergo postmortem and an identification process.

Additionally, the police report reveal that there was no identifications recovered from either of the six bodies found.

Investigations are currently underway.

