MTN Launches WhatsApp Channel Allowing Customers Buy Airtime, Data

MTN has launched a WhatsApp channel that will allow its customers to buy airtime and data bundles through the messaging application.

The largest mobile operator in Africa, has named it ‘World First.’

The telco begun the service in its home country, South Africa.

MTN is reported to have partnered with Clickatell to launch the channel.

Customers will receive notifications through the channel and recharge their balances through WhatsApp.

For a customer to sign up for the service, they must save the MTN Chat number – 083 123 0011 – to their contacts and send a WhatsApp message to the same, saying “Hi”.

The company noted that the platform is available to prepaid and postpaid users, and it requires a one-time registration process.

Additionally, credit and debit card details must be provided for the purpose of buying airtime or data, and multiple cards can be saved to a profile.

Read: Telkom Introduces Free Call Zones For Pre-paid Customers

“Registered MTN Chat customers will also enjoy more value with an exclusive offer of 1GB for R49 (Ksh344) when recharging via MTN Chat,” the company divulged.

When a customer will opt out of using the services, they will only be required to send the word “stop” to the Chat contact.

Speaking during the launch, MTN South Africa General Manager Gareth Murphy stated that the company aims to provide services that will grant its customers better experience.

“It’s no secret that the telecommunications sector, around the world, has not excelled at this and we want to change that at MTN,” Mr Murphy noted.

The company also announced that they anticipate to incorporate other instant messaging platforms such as Facebook Messenger.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu